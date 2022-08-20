Bauhaus Beauty in Aspen

The new Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies will focus on preserving and honoring the legacy of the artist and designer, who designed the Aspen Institute’s historic campus, influenced the foundations of modern Aspen and whose work is an iconic expression of the Bauhaus movement in America. The state-of-the art exhibition space and center for the study of art, architecture and culture showcases the Austrian-born American’s interdisciplinary perspective by promoting public understanding of art, design, and media through exhibitions, public programming, community engagement, educational initiatives and scholarship.

The new structure boasts over 10,000 square feet of gallery space and over thirty acres of outdoor space. The new center will exhibit Bayer’s work from Lynda and Stewart Resnick’s extensive Bayer collection, the Aspen Institute’s holdings as well as pieces on loan from museums, while housing archives from Bayer scholars. The two-story building, designed by Jeffrey Berkus Architects and Rowland+Broughton, will first showcase the exhibition Herbert Bayer: An Introduction, through December 3. Beyond Bayer, the center promotes widespread appreciation for the Aspen Institute’s longstanding commitment to art, design, and media.