Bubba Watson Continues to Think Pink

Richard Mille’s new 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson is the fourth watch bearing the golfer’s name created over the athlete’s 11-year collaboration with the Swiss luxury watchmaker. Produced in a numbered limited edition of 50 pieces, this timepiece is personal for the 43-year-old American golfer, who has 12 PGA Tour victories under his belt. DuJour talked to Watson to learn more about the ongoing creative process with the brand.

You’ve been an ambassador for Richard Mille for 11 years. Why is it a fit for you?

I love their creativity, beauty and artistry. I think outside the box and so do they. That’s the beauty of Richard and, over the last eleven years, I’ve learned that they’re not scared to take on any project. So naturally, Richard and I became friends and now, I’m a part of the family.

What do you love about the color pink?

Pink stands out. It’s a color that everybody notices right away. Pink, to me, is about giving, about charity. My pink driver that I play golf with has helped me raise millions of dollars for charity. To make a pink timepiece with Richard is the symbol of who “Bubba Watson the golfer” is. So I just thought it would be a cool piece to do.

Which RM watches do you wear and on what occasion?

I truly love the diving watches because, you know, I’m out on the boat fishing with my kids or swimming at the beach here in Pensacola. Obviously when I’m out and about in town, I’m wearing the Bubba watch. If your watch has your name on it, you should probably wear that one the most!

What do you love about wearing a watch?

I’m only late sometimes, but wearing a watch definitely helps me get to places on time.

What’s your relationship with time?

You can never get time back, so time is very valuable in my life. I’ve never been late to a tee time, so my professional career is doing alright.

How do you spend your free time?

Spending time with the kids. Spending time with my wife. Trying to do stuff together as a family like going to the beach, fishing, getting out on the boat away from our hectic life. Away from phones and the internet, where you can just enjoy life and enjoy the beauty that’s around us.