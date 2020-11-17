See Claude Monet’s Art at the Art Institute of Chicago

Claude Monet’s artwork first appeared in a Chicago gallery in 1888, and now, the Art Institute of Chicago celebrates the adored Impressionist painter with an exhibition showcasing more than 70 of his pieces culled from its permanent collection and borrowed from esteemed Chicago-based collections.

Monet and Chicago, which runs through January 18, 2021, gives museum-goers a close look at Monet’s major works, rarely seen still lifes, figural scenes, seascapes and landscapes spanning the artist’s career, from early caricatures done at Le Havre to late canvases inspired by his garden and water lily pond at Giverny.