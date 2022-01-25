Nili Lotan Opens in Palm Beach

View the gallery

New York–based women’s ready-to-wear and accessories designer Nili Lotan has opened a store in Palm Beach at The Royal Poinciana. The 1,300-square-foot space is the brand’s fourth brick-and-mortar location in the U.S. and will showcase ready-to-wear, accessories and the new holiday baby capsule consisting of two sweatsuit styles in a snow leopard print and a camouflage print. “I tailored the new Palm Beach store specifically to my clients who live there, curating an atmosphere where women can both shop and appreciate the décor, the art, the space itself,” says the Israeli designer. “The new store will be another facet of my sensibility, where art meets fashion in an elevated yet nonchalant environment.” Lotan, who worked on the design team at Ralph Lauren after arriving in New York City, started her own label in 2003 with a six-piece capsule collection: three pairs of pants, two jackets and a skirt. “We started the first few seasons with pants and then evolved later into leather, outerwear and other categories including jeans,” says Lotan. Over the last 18 years, the brand has garnered loyal fans like Jennifer Aniston, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss, Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Hailey Bieber. “From day one, I set out to design a wardrobe of luxurious, chic and timeless pieces that are informed by my lifestyle,” says Lotan. We talked with the designer about her line and what’s on tap for the year ahead.

What pieces have been your bestsellers over the years?

The Diane blazer, Daniel jacket and all of the cotton pant styles (Jenna, East Hampton, Cropped Military, Shon) continue to be bestsellers.

What categories can we expect next?

This year, we launched two styles of handbags: the NL Tote and the Keith Crossbody. Next year: shoes, swimwear and menswear.

What’s been the secret to your success?

My designs don’t have an expiration date and my philosophy is buy, wear for many years and keep adding more pieces to create a diverse wardrobe. My collections are all about wardrobe building, and I’ve grown my product offering organically over the years to meet my needs, slowly adding new categories when I feel it’s the right time.