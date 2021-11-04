Palm Beach Openings

Planta

As part of a fast-growing expansion, vegetarian restaurant chain Planta has opened in West Palm Beach. With a 100 percent plant-based menu created by executive chef David Lee featuring items like coconut ceviche and avocado lime tartare and a selection of fresh craft cocktails like the Kombucha Mojito, the concept has garnered a lot of praise for its Toronto, Miami and New York City outposts. The Rosemary Square location is the first to debut an outdoor bar called The Oasis in addition to its serene, neutral-hued indoor dining room.

The Breakers

As a celebrated sanctuary in Palm Beach, The Breakers resort offers guests coastal glamour, unparalleled ocean views and, now, 25 newly redesigned poolside bungalows (situated at the resort’s private Beach Club). Available for daytime rental, these luxury cabanas have been redesigned by resort’s longtime designer, Adam D. Tihany working as design consultant to Peacock + Lewis Architects. They are the perfect oceanfront oasis for couples or families, a retreat for friends, or even the ultimate work-from-home set-up. Each exclusive, island-chic bungalow ranges from 300-400 square feet (ideal for up to six guests) and includes a dedicated concierge to meet every need/request, a lounge area with living room furniture and dining table, a private, full bathroom with shower and luxe amenities, a refrigerator stocked with complimentary nonalcoholic beverages, food & beverage service, flatscreen television and Wi-Fi.

The Brazilian Court Salon

The Brazilian Court Salon, located inside the Brazilian Court Hotel, has just completed a top-down renovation by LSI Designs’ Lauren Hastings. Designed to improve functionality while also bringing about a fresh, cutting-edge design, the new Salon features include expanded stations for hairstyling and treatments, a new nail suite, a treatment room for everything from facials and waxing to deep tissue massages and a modern-day version of a dedicated men’s traditional barber station. Black quartzite countertops, textured glass divider walls and geometric flooring bring a fresh, modern look to the hotel salon.