Well By Messer Opens in New York City

The new Well by Messer clinic in Midtown Manhattan offers a holistic, mind-body approach to weight loss, wellness and health founded by endocrinologist Dr. Caroline Messer. “The idea of Well by Messer grew organically from a sense that I was unable to offer a full mind-body approach to weight loss at my pre-existing practice,” says Dr. Messer, who is also a clinical assistant professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. “I felt frustrated that I was providing treatments for metabolic disorders without the proper tools to address emotional eating and without the expertise to create comprehensive dietary and exercise plans. My patients were universally looking for these services, but given our frenetic lifestyles in New York, they could not always follow through on my recommendations to see these additional specialists. Covid amplified this issue, as the number of patients seeing me for weight loss skyrocketed during the pandemic.”

At the new space, Dr. Messer has a full team of endocrinologists, psychologists, registered dietitians and personal trainers who coordinate care for each patient. “At my own practice, I can only treat the endocrine aspects of metabolic issues,” Dr. Messer explains. “Having the entire team under one roof, having weekly meetings about each patient and bouncing ideas off each other in real time is much more convenient for patients and more efficient for practitioners.” The comfortable, modern, spa-like space is warm and welcoming—not at all clinical like a doctor’s office. The practice treats a wide variety of conditions, from diabetes, osteoporosis, weight gain and metabolic syndrome to thyroid, adrenal and pituitary disorders and infertility. One trend that Dr. Messer is seeing is that patients are curious about new weight management drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro. “These medications are naturally occurring gut hormones that send a satiety signal to the brain and slow down the passage of food,” says Dr. Messer. “These drugs lead to unprecedented amounts of weight loss with minimal side effects. Additionally, there are very few patients who do not qualify for these medications, since they likely reduce cardiovascular risk and improve metabolic markers.”