24 Hours With Marcella Hymowitz

The Manhattan-based philanthropist and mother-of-three shares a day in her life as she prepares for the Youth America Grand Prix Gala

Written by Natasha Wolff

Marcella Hymowitz is a professional dancer, artistic director and choreographer and an active member in many New York City philanthropic organizations. She is a board member of Youth America Grand Prix and involved with other organizations such as the Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering, Playground Partners of the Central Park Conservancy’s Women’s Committee and The New York City Ballet. She also recently joined the board of The Shed at Hudson Yards. Hymowitz began her career as a performer dancing for artists such as Pitbull, Kanye West, Fergie and was captain of the Knicks City Dancers. The busy mother-of-three took us through a day in her busy New York City life as she prepared for the Youth America Grand Prix Gala, an organization that promotes dance education through scholarship auditions, master classes, alumni services, performances and education. Over the past 26 years, the organization has awarded $5 million in scholarships to the world’s leading dance schools (think American Ballet Theatre, The New York City Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and The Royal Ballet) and over 300,000 young dancers have participated in YAGP’s international workshops, audition classes and dance awareness events.
