Don’t Miss The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Champagne lovers and polo enthusiasts rejoice as the highly anticipated Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returns to New York at Liberty State Park in Jersey City on Saturday, June 3. Watch world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras compete in a fast-paced polo match while picnicking and sipping Veuve Clicquot bubbles.

Starting on Tuesday, April 25 at noon, early access tickets for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic will be available for purchase for American Express Platinum card holders and Centurion members. General sales of tickets will begin on Thursday, April 27 at noon on VeuveClicquot.com. Guests can choose to attend the Picnic Lawn and Rosé Garden experiences, both with sundeck upgrade options, enhanced food pairings, limited-edition merch and optimum views of the match. For the first time in NYC, attendees can purchase a cabana in the La Grande Dame Cabanas, designed for groups of 10 with elevated luxury viewing platforms, gourmet picnic lunches, dedicated reservation concierge and security. In addition, a portion of ticket sales will benefit Liberty State Park. The star-studded event has attracted the likes to Gwyneth Paltrow, Diane Kruger and Emma Roberts over the years.