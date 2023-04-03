Room Request! Badrutt’s Palace

The iconic Badrutt’s Palace features 155 rooms with lake views—as well as a sprawling spa and infinity pool. Myriad dining options include the famed on-mountain club and restaurant Paradiso (which the brand took over management of last winter) accessible only by hike or chairlift, Chesa Veglia, the hotel’s 1736 farmhouse restaurant (think fondue and wood-oven pizza) and La Diala’s for outdoor dining (the wine cellar houses an impressive collection of 30,000 bottles). While expansive in nature, the property prides itself on remaining intimate. Entering the stone building, you’ll immediately be greeted by staff in traditional 19th century garb with the concierge primed and ready to make your stay unique. From onsite shopping to lymphatic massages to private dining experiences in their chef’s kitchen, there’s nothing you can’t experience in this historic hotel. One could travel to the destination annually and discover a new treasure every visit.

The hotel offers a variety of spa services featuring the French label Biologique Recherche. Come early to your spa treatment and enjoy a swim in their expansive pool that feels as if you’re amongst the snowy alps or enjoy a outdoor hot tub while the white snow falls around you. The onsite ski shop makes planning a day on the slopes a breeze and the hotel is only a five-minute drive from the base of the mountain. Want a private shopping experience or a last minute item sent to your room? No problem. The palace owns both onsite and over 20 of the surrounding retail shops allowing guests a personalized shopping experience and effortless access to luxury good.

The rooms vary in size from renovated guest rooms to 45 large suits which include a living space, multiple bathrooms, a walk-in closet and soaking tub. The suites feature connecting doors to allow for families and large groups traveling together. Begin your night at 1 of 3 bars on property with a refined artisanal cocktail, before you head out for a dinner at the charming Chesa Veglia.

DuJour spoke with the property’s managing director Richard Leuenberger to discover more about the hotel that’s putting Badrutt’s on the global map.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Tower Penthouse Apartment, which is, after 30 years, open for guests again.

What makes it so special?

The beauty about a property like ours with a 126 year history is that guests often start somewhere and keep the room as it invokes a sense of coming home and memories from past stays. So you will find guests requesting the same room every year–it really is a personal preference. Commonly requested rooms are the Hitchcock Suite (501) that is very particular in style with heavy woods and has practically remained the same since Alfred Hitchcock stayed there. Truly unforgettable, the Tower Penthouse Apartment is a four-bedroom private residence equipped to the highest standards. It is the most luxurious hotel suite in the Swiss Alps and occupies the top three floors of the majestic tower of the hotel. You will enjoy original art and magnificent views from the two tower balconies.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Price upon request

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We have the highest and smallest luxury retail street in the world and discover an astonishing collection of high-profile brands. Our guests will encounter their favorites from the world’s most exclusive shopping boulevards as well as a few surprises. Badrutt’s Palace also tempts our guests with three bars and ten restaurants in winter, two of this restaurants are in a farmhouse called Chesa Veglia, dating back to 1658. From traditional Swiss specialties to our legendary pizza Dama Bianca, something for every taste. Our guests are picked up free of charge from the train station or airport in Samedan with a Rolls-Royce Phantom from 1968 that was part of Queen Elizabeth’s car park.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

We have so many different suites and each is individual, but one of my favorite suites is definitely the Hans Badrutt Suite. Our guests enter through an impressive marble lobby to discover a very spacious living room with grand piano, elegantly appointed bedroom with dressing room, a marble bathroom with Jacuzzi and they have an amazing view over the lake and mountains of St. Moritz. It’s wonderful to have lunch or dinner on the large, private terrace there.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

It’s one of Badrutt’s Palace Hotel’s special paintings, “L’Assomptione,” which guests can view in our famous Madonna room. “L’Assomptione” depicts Madonna carrying the baby Jesus, flanked by Pope Sixtus and St. Barbara, with two angels at their feet. The two angels are probably the two most famous angels worldwide, appearing on many Christmas cards and decorations. This painting is also considered to be the twin of The Sistine Madonna, also called the Madonna di San Sisto, an oil painting by the Italian artist Raphael currently housed in the Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister, Dresden.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Alfred Hitchcock visited the hotel 34 times in his lifetime. Our archivist combed through old guest books and found out that the master of black humor loved pranking other guests.