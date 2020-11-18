Winter in New York City can be brutal. But if there is one thing New Yorkers will brave the brisk air for is an adorable café that could easily be plucked right from a fairytale. Angelina Paris has been a mainstay in Paris since 1903 when it was founded by confectioner Anton Rumpelmayer and his son, René. The tea house welcomed creatives from all over the city, among them Coco Chanel. Locals and tourists would flock to Angelina Paris for its signature Mont-Blanc pastry (French meringue topped with a dome of whipped cream that is covered in chestnut vermicelli) and the renowned hot chocolate “L’Africain.”

Today, the beautifully constructed pastries and flawless French sweets of Angelina’s make their way to New York City with the opening of the tea room’s very first U.S. location. Located at 1050 Avenue of the Americas near Bryant Park, the Manhattan outpost will be Angelina’s 31st location worldwide.

Visitors can enjoy full-service dining (with socially-distanced tables and currently operating at 25 percent capacity), peruse the chic retail shop, or swing by the grab-and-go bakery for a quick snack. With the holiday season approaching and travel restrictions unwavering, head to the new Angelina Paris tea room in New York City for a taste of the City of Lights this winter.