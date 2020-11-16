Fuzzy Coats to Bundle Up In This Winter
Shop 10 cozy coats that will elevate your winter wardrobe
Written by Alexis Parente
Snow Leo Faux Fur Coat, $990, FAZ NOT FUR, net-a-porter.com.
Leather Trimmed Shearling coat, $6,755, CHLOE, net-a-porter.com.
Belted Shearling Coat, $10,850, VETEMENTS, matchesfashion.com.
Teddy Bear Icon Coat, $3,690, MAX MARA, maxmara.com.
Oversized belted printed faux fur coat, $4,455, BALENCIAGA, net-a-porter.com.
Collarless Curly Shearling Maxi Coat, $1,637, RAEY, matchesfashion.com.
Vincent Faux-Fur Double-Breasted Coat, $850, SHRIMPS, matchesfashion.com.
Patrice Panelled Faux-Shearling Coat, $499, STAND STUDIO, matchesfashion.com.
Sienna Faux Fur Oversized Coat, $460, APPARIS, modaoperandi.com.