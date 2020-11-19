Gift The Limited-Edition Montblanc x Pirelli Luggage This Season

Chic luggage and stylish travel accessories might not be used for any super exotic getaways just yet, but for those with a serious case of wanderlust, a high-quality suitcase will always be well-received. Back in 2019, luxury German accessory and writing instrument brand Montblanc teamed up with Italian brand Pirelli–most famous for creating the annual star-studded Pirelli Calendar as well as its roots in Formula One racing–for their first capsule collection together. The two brands are historically innovative and stylish from luxe Montblanc fountain pens to revolutionary Pirelli tires that have been produced sine 1872. Their newest collaborative creation has resulted in the fastest suitcase in the world–just in time for the holiday gifting season.

The Montblanc x Pirelli limited-edition #MY4810 3000 features a black polycarbonate lightweight shell with rubberized red leather details, high-performance 360-degree ball-bearing wheels developed with Pirelli engineers, and a precision handlebar. Just imagine yourself finally able to board an international flight to your dream destination and your carry-on suitcase is able to race through the airport quicker than you.

The P ZERO™ tires on the Montblanc x Pirelli suitcase are ultra high-performance and combine Pirelli’s expertise from motorsport with the brand’s relationship with car manufacturers. The tires have been noise tested in the Pirelli Research and Development labs to ensure the wheels offer a 10% noise reduction as well as a lower abrasion speed. Basically, it can go faster for longer and isn’t loud. The sleek black and red color way hints at Pirelli’s Formula One racing days as well as Montblanc’s signature style. Inside the cabin-sized suitcase you’ll find elastic bands for keeping items secure, a black net with zip closure, and a business card pocket. For the person who can’t wait to travel again, this suitcase is a dream gift.

The new Montblanc x Pirelli limited-edition suitcase retails for $1,280 and is available for purchase at montblanc.com.