Must-Visit New Restaurants in Miami

Osteria Morini

A new dining experience at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach will transport guests to Northern Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region without ever leaving Miami Beach. Osteria Morini, from the group behind Michelin-starred Marea and Ai Fiori in New York City, features authentic, soulful pasta dishes, high-quality grilled meats and seafood and decadent Italian desserts such as tiramisu and gelato. Savor a delicious meal at the restaurant’s 1,000-square-foot sun-soaked patio or the warm dining room adorned with pistachio-colored velvet banquettes and floating Italian Murano glass-domed lights.

Cote

Following the wild success of the New York City restaurant, which was just honored last week with its fourth consecutive Michelin Guide recognition, buzzy Korean steakhouse Cote has brought its award-winning cuisine and luxurious atmosphere to Miami. The restaurant’s spacious interiors were designed by celebrated architecture studio MNDPC and features a private dining room, a signature oval-shaped bar and bespoke, state-of-the-art charcoal grills at each of the many tables. Owner Simon Kim wanted the new iteration to reflect the bold spirit of the New York flagship while infusing a distinct Miami flair throughout the space. Cote has earned several James Beard Award nominations and is the only Korean steakhouse in the world to receive a Michelin star four consecutive years in a row.

G.l.o.w.

Wynwood’s pastel-hued eatery is a delicious frozen yogurt and superfood shop. G.l.o.w. serves healthy eats made with organic and sustainably farmed ingredients. Dishes like ahi tuna poke and kung pao cauliflower are served alongside made-to-order specialty frozen yogurt concoctions. All of g.l.o.w.’s profits benefit female-focused nonprofit organizations like Miami-based Girl Power Rocks, Global G.L.O.W. and Asia Initiatives in an effort to promote women’s and girls’ empowerment across the globe.

Hutong

Brickell restaurant Hutong pairs dramatic décor (35,000 antique bricks from a 1930s Chinese building and columns of stacked Chinese clay roof tiles) with fiery Northern Chinese cuisine (Sichuan king scallops topped with red chile, peanut and sesame, for example) at this Hong Kong chain’s second U.S. location.