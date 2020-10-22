Growing up visiting his mother’s antique store, Michael Saiger has been surrounded by one-of-a-kind keepsakes and unique pieces of jewelry his whole life. Saiger launched luxury jewelry brand Miansai over 10 years ago as what he describes as “a college side hustle.”

The brand is headquartered in Miami on the fringes of the colorful Wynwood district and has brick-and-mortar locations in

New York City’s SoHo and California’s Venice, eight mobile units (think: Instagram-worthy vintage Airstream trailers) and an online shop. “I began with the idea of creating minimal jewelry for men and now produce more intricate pieces including women’s jewelry, accessories and leather goods,” says Saiger.

From solid gold signet rings to customizable rope bracelets, Miansai’s pieces are rooted in refined luxury laced with distinct, creative style. “In Miami, there is inspiration all around. We look for beauty in the smallest of details and through exploration,” says Saiger.

“Being on the water, we draw nautical ideas for many of our pieces. We like to take raw input from what we see, including vintage cars and the architecture around us, to create a refined output.” While Miansai is always designing new collections and creating custom pieces, such as a 14-karat gold tool kit and barbecue set, Saiger reveals that his brand is currently working on a special collaboration with fashion label L’Agence launching this fall.