Los Angeles-based stylist Nola Singer loves rosé—who doesn’t? But in an effort to marry her love of rosé and her dedication to finding homes for rescue animals, she launched Rescue Rosé—a light and crisp Sonoma Valley wine. With more than a decade of experience rescuing animals (she has personally adopted five dogs), Singer knew she wanted to partner with her longtime friend Sasha Abelson’s organization Love Leo Rescue. The Los Angeles–based nonprofit takes in rescue dogs, provides medical care and shelter and, most importantly, helps find them forever homes. A portion of proceeds from every bottle of Rescue Rosé sold is donated to Love Leo Rescue. “I wanted to help animals in a bigger way,” says Singer. “Eventually, the dream would be to have a sanctuary where you can drink wine, see the dogs and adopt them. Older dogs that don’t get homes could also live there.”

With a responsible mission behind her brand and a bigger vision for the future, Singer found a vineyard in Santa Rosa, California, that was the perfect match to produce her wine. “It was challenging finding the right partner, but I found Gravity Wine House that is certified sustainable and they have a lot of organic practices—they’re even solar-powered,” she says. In-person events for Rescue Rosé may have been postponed due to COVID-19, but Singer has embraced the digital world with virtual happy hours and has her light-bodied, floral rosé available at several stores in Los Angeles, including Larchmont Village Wine, Spirits and Cheese. “I love rosé,” she exclaims. “I drink it all year round.” And now we all have a good excuse to.