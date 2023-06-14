Room Request! Four Seasons Punta Mita

With a prime location on the Pacific coast, Four Seasons Punta Mita is located in the private, ultra-luxurious 1,500-acre community of Punta Mita in the Riviera Nayarit, just 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta. The beachfront property is set on 52 acres and boasts 177 casita-style guest rooms and plunge pool suites, as well as 33 villas, residences and beach homes (with three or more bedrooms). There are plenty of places to lounge and soak up the son including the recently-revitalized Nuna infinity-edge pool and Tamai pool deck, four alfresco restaurants with ocean views including the new mezcal bar Mez (serving over 70 types of mezcal) and two world-class golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus (Pacifico and Bahia). Its Apuane Spa treatments utilize herbal remedies and curative ingredients in its holistic offerings. Special programming includes a tequila blending lesson: learn how tequila develops its taste, aroma and color through a guided tasting and create your own blended tequila and take it home with you in a traditional tequila vessel.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager John O’Sullivan to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Coral Beach Home

What makes it so special?

This stunning home sits directly on a private beach, has a full-size swimming pool and offers unbeatable views of the sunset and Pacific Ocean. When staying at the Coral Beach Home, guests enjoy full access to the resort and all its amenities. They can dine at the restaurants, rejuvenate at the Apuane Spa or drop the kids off at Kids For All Seasons, while also having their own private 20,000-square-foot home to retreat to (with plenty of tequila stocked in the bar!).

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $17,250 per night

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Cielo Oceanfront Villa because it maximizes the family experience, which is everything for us at the resort. This villa is perched on a cliff and gives guests unbeatable sunset views and the ability to gather around the table for friendly conversation, meals, and board games. The villa’s expansive private terrace and oversized pool invite guests to come together and connect.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We have our own custom mezcal which is bottled by a family-owned distillery Los Mitos in Oaxaca. Each year we create a new blend.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our signature beachfront restaurant, Bahia, was recently reimagined so that guests can now dine with their toes in the sand under the light of a full moon. The indoor-outdoor layout of Bahia takes full advantage of the natural surroundings, where couples can sip cocktails from hanging bar swings and embrace in the warm coastal breeze. It’s the best spot on property to watch the sunset.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Guests have access to two world-class golf courses designed by world-famous golfer Jack Nicklaus. One of the courses is famously known for its Tail of the Whale 3-B hole, the world’s only natural island green. A true bucket list experience, guests must plan in advance as this hole is only open during low tide.