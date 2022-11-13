Two Exciting New Texas Hotel Openings

Laura Hotel, Houston Downtown, Autograph Collection

The new Laura Hotel, Houston Downtown, Autograph Collection welcomes guests through a decadent entryway with a grand white marble staircase, rich gold accents and elegant furnishings. The 223-room hotel’s spacious guest rooms feature art deco–inspired décor with modern touches and the bathrooms boast deep soaking bathtubs. The onsite restaurant, Hull & Oak Southern Kitchen, showcases interior design mimicking the hull of a ship, with details like dimensional archways and circular mirrors inspired by portholes.

Hotel Lulu

Halfway between Houston and Austin, Hotel Lulu is a boutique hotel in Round Top designed as a retreat for urban dwellers looking to indulge. The first full-service hotel in the small Texas town (population 90) features 14 rooms across six restored bungalows, a swimming pool, restaurant and bar. The hotel and restaurant, Lulu’s, are named after the owner and CEO of Palacios Murphy hospitality group, Cinda Murphy de Palacios. The rooms feature dramatic canopied beds, custom upholstery, a modern mix of furniture and original cedar walls. Il Cuculo, the bar, features a wraparound mural on the plaster walls created by Houston-based artist Andrea Condara. “I have always been interested in creating spaces that encourage community and inspire the people who have everything,” says Murphy de Palacios. “We want to forge our own path in everything we do—ignoring trends and embracing the experiences and things that truly inspire our team. Round Top is going to explode, and it is truly a 40-year dream in the making to see a hotel of this caliber finally open.”