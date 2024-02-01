Room Request! Park Lane New York

Rising 47 stories into the New York skyline, the Park Lane New York is an iconic example of Emery Roth & Sons’ trademark post-war architecture style. Design firm Yabu Pushelberg has created the hotel’s interiors while mindfully restoring the existing architectural details of the historic Central Park South building. The 47-story property, managed by Highgate, features 611 rooms–nearly half boasting sweeping park views–and 11,000 square feet of reimagined indoor and outdoor event space. Nightlife and hospitality maestro Scott Sartiano has conceptualized three new food and beverage venues throughout the hotel including an 80-seat lobby bar with an outdoor terrace (Rose Lane), an intimate restaurant on the hotel’s second floor (Park Lane Café) and a rooftop lounge and cocktail bar on the 47th floor offering sweeping panoramic views (Darling).

DuJour spoke with the property’s managing director and VP of operations Niles Harris to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Belvedere Suite.

What makes it so special?

Located on the 45th floor, the two-bedroom penthouse, which spans a total of 1,750 square feet, was recently refreshed as part of the hotel’s $80 million renovation and has been transformed into a unique, fun and inclusive retreat. With breathtaking views of Central Park in its entirety, the suite boasts plush king beds dressed in Bellino Fine Linens, a designer bathroom with walk-in shower, a walk-in closet and sitting area, and a media room with 75″ LED TVs with theater style seating for up to 15 guests.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $25,000

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The murals in the guest rooms and common spaces, which are designed by local artist studio En Viu, are one of my favorites—they’re playful, colorful and all inspired by Central Park. There are also a number of original fixtures around the property, such as the chandeliers and glowing wall lamps, that bring a thoughtful historic touch. And, of course, the way in which the design truly encapsulates the spirit of the city—the park facing windows take on a vast view that brings a sense of openness right into our guests’ rooms.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My favorite room is the Meadow Suite. There are only two of them in the hotel and they are located on our top guest floor, 46 stories above Central Park. There’s something special about these rooms. The decor is warm and the suite is spacious, with a very comfortable large living room adjacent to the bedroom. If you take a moment on the couch and look out at the view on Central Park, you might just believe it’s your apartment on Central Park South.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Park Lane New York is renowned for its exclusive Caviar Hotline service, however the bespoke offering still feels like the hotel’s best kept secret. The 24/7 service gives guests on-demand access to the finest caviar, simply by dialing 5. Guests can indulge in a specialty menu of small and large tins of Petrossian Royal Ossetra caviar, as well as smoked salmon blinis with caviar and crème fraiche, caviar nachos and deviled eggs topped with caviar.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

It’s a little-known fact that there are two distinct design themes throughout the property’s rooms based on the view. Central Park facing rooms and City View rooms each have their own color palette and aesthetic. Blues and greens were implemented to blend in with the cool tones of the cityscape, while pinks and warm creams are used to compliment the park foliage.