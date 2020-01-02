Visit The Newest Wellness Haven in Los Angeles

Angelenos no longer have to sacrifice their self-care time for social time thanks to Remedy Place. The new West Hollywood wellness oasis, founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary, seamlessly blends the two activities together with a lounge and bar serving healthy food and beverages alongside a menu of rebalancing antidotes to combat everyday stressors such as jetlag, hangovers, and strenuous workouts. Expect hyperbaric chamber oxygen therapy, ice plunges, infrared saunas, sound baths, breathwork, cryotherapy, vitamin injections, and more holistic treatments to help you hit the reset button and recharge your mind, body, and soul.

For more on Los Angeles, click here.