View the gallery

Phaidon’s new book Living on Vacation is a picturesque journey featuring architect-designed homes tucked away in the most desirable locations around the globe. From sun-drenched private islands and secluded desert villas to tranquil lakefront cottages, we’ve handpicked a few of our favorite visuals to satisfy your wanderlust.

Click through the gallery above for a look inside the pages of Living on Vacation.