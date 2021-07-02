Dolce & Gabbana has brought the vibrant energy of Sicily to the Hamptons this summer. The Sicilian Cart is an elaborately adorned cart native to Sicily, Italy and has been historically celebrated as a symbol of Sicilian folk iconography. The aesthetic of these distinct carts have been woven throughout Dolce & Gabbana’s brand DNA for decades and on July 1, the Hamptons will welcome a unique airstream that is fully customized with the characteristic decorations of these Sicilian Carts. Alongside this mobile pop-up will be a number of extra summer activities offering the best of Italian hospitality.

Dolce & Gabbana’s pop-up cart showcases the history, color, and popular tradition, a tribute to the creativity that has always inspired the brand. The modern take on the Sicilian Cart links the theme of travel and transport. The Dolce & Gabbana cart will be traveling through the Hamptons to present ready-to-wear and accessories collections for men, women and children characterized by the representative prints of the brand.

The Dolce & Gabbana pop-up will be traveling to a Hamptons location near you from July 1 to July 26.

Email dghamptons@dolcegabbana.it to make an airstream appointment or check out #DGHamptons.