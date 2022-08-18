Inside The Newly Opened Mr. C Miami Hotel

Mr. C Miami, the newly opened luxury hotel in Coconut Grove by Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani of the Cipriani family—who also own hotels in Los Angeles and New York City—was brought to life with beauty and sustainability in mind. The first-ever Cipriani-owned hotel to open in Miami was created by Arquitectonica, an award-winning architecture studio, and interior designer Martin Brudnizki. “We are extremely excited to be part of the revitalization of such a wonderful neighborhood known for its iconic history,” says Maggio Cipriani.

The new 100-room, six-story boutique hotel boasts a rooftop pool and private cabanas with views of Biscayne Bay, as well as two Italian restaurants: the Bellini rooftop restaurant and Il Giardino creperie and outdoor terrace cafe. Influenced by the dazzling, timeless charm of coastal Italian culture, Brudnizki incorporated mid-century modern furnishings, Murano glass chandeliers and large-scale terrazzo floors into the space.

“The combination of the shapes and materiality of the mid-century yacht-style works perfectly with Miami, a city famous for its oceanfront and also one famous for its own modernist architectural style,” says Brudnizki. “They seem to fuse perfectly and so the hotel feels like it’s always been there.” Along with a nautical flare, Mr. C Miami is also a green hotel thanks to energy-efficient lighting, elimination of single-use plastics and unnecessary food waste and the inclusion of water-efficient amenities, offering guests a luxurious and sustainable stay.