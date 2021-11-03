Haiku

The Japanese kaiseki-inspired members-only restaurant Haiku has finally made its debut in Wynwood. When the pandemic pushed the restaurant’s 2020 opening date back, Haiku owner Jess Varughese veered a bit off the original path and opted to take the concept down a more exclusive route by offering a bespoke culinary experience for members. Haiku draws its inspiration from the multicourse kaiseki tradition while incorporating unique twists. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant features dramatic cathedral ceilings and will host private dinners for up to 16 guests as well as one-of-a-kind events featuring guests chefs and sommeliers. Each 10-to-12-course omakase menu will be paired with wine, Champagne and sake and menus will change seasonally.

Orno at the THesis Hotel

With James Beard Award–nominated and Food + Wine Best New Chef Niven Patel at the helm, Orno at the THēsis Hotel offers guests an impressive farm-to-table experience in Coral Gables. The new open-kitchen restaurant boasts a thoughtful menu of wood-fired dishes, elevated seafood and more using locally sourced ingredients from Patel’s own farm located nearby. The restaurant’s elegant bar serves up hand-crafted cocktails inspired by literary classics, while the 600-bottle wine cellar will impress even the most celebrated connoisseurs.

Tacombi

New York City–based Mexican taqueria Tacombi has its sights set on South Florida for its next location. The colorful hospitality company highlights authentic Mexican taco culture at all 10 of its Manhattan and Brooklyn outposts through a menu focused on authentic dishes made with sustainably sourced ingredients. Prepared from scratch every day, the flavorful cuisine and refreshing juices will greet guests in the Design District this fall.