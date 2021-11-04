The Ultimate Guide to Wine Country

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley

Located within a working winery and framed by the Palisades Mountains in Calistoga, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley welcomes guests with 85 thoughtfully designed farmhouse-modern guest rooms by St. Helena–based design icon Erin Martin and executed by Hirsch-Bedner Associates. The property, situated on 22 acres, is equipped with a spa, signature restaurant and other dining options including a Cal-Mexican open-air poolside eatery and bespoke experiences such as tasting sessions and winemaking classes with resident winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

The Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge

The Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge, a destination dedicated entirely to caviar and Champagne, has arrived in Yountville by renowned Chef Thomas Keller and Regiis Ova Caviar co-founder Shaoching Bishop. Brought to life by Keller’s team and consulting San Francisco interior designer Ken Fulk, the dreamy, lounge-like pop-up space (expected to reside here through the fall) is awash in a palette of sea greens and RH furnishings. Beverage director Michel Couvreux of The Surf Club and Per Se and Andrew Adelson, head sommelier at The French Laundry, hand-selected the drink menu, while bites range from tempura-fried chicken tenders with ranch dressing to French onion dip paired with kettle-fried potato chips.

The Flamingo Resort

Once a playground for Hollywood luminaries such as Jayne Mansfield and Frankie Avalon, The Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa has reopened following a multimillion-dollar renovation. Situated on 10 acres, the newly reinvented midcentury oasis (originally built in 1957 by architect Homer A. Rissman) boasts 156 guestrooms and 14 poolside suites and guest perks from a Pilates and cycling studio to excursion backpacks stocked with hiking sticks, water bottle, blanket and binoculars.

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection

Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection, in Calistoga has a fresh new look thanks to a $30 million renovation replete with a new restaurant, 11 newly unveiled cottage-style suites with private outdoor patios, showers and soaking tubs and a refresh of all guest rooms and public spaces. Lauded Napa Valley architect Howard Backen (of Meadowood Napa Valley and Esperanza in Los Cabos, Mexico) and Los Angeles-based design firm Studio Collective spearheaded the design with a subtle nod to nearby surroundings and views of the Palisades and Mayacamas mountains. Tucked within a modern barn, new poolside eatery PicoBar offers guests elevated Mexican-inspired cuisine. Chef Gustavo Rios (who previously worked in-house at Solage’s Solbar and Bouchon Bistro in Yountville) artfully prepares dishes such as whipped avocado dip made with pistachio, kale, cilantro and lime, wild mushroom tostada made with local herbs and goat cheese from local purveyor Laura Chenel in Sonoma and carne asada tacos stuffed with short rib. Top off the meal with bunuelos, an iteration of a Mexican churro-meets-funnel cake, or choco tacos, chocolate-dipped waffle tacos loaded with vanilla ice cream, peanut butter, peanuts and chocolate.

The George

Originally commissioned as a private residence in 1891 by George E. Goodman Jr. (the son of Napa business mogul George Goodman Sr.), The George, a nine-room Queen Anne Victorian listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has been meticulously restored following a four-year renovation. Guestrooms at the sparkling new inn are outfitted with cloud-like Beautyrest Hybrid Plus mattresses, heated bathroom floors, Matouk luxury bath linens, Molton Brown bathroom amenities and in-room Keurig coffee and tea stations. Visitors can enjoy breakfast and complimentary snacks in the Peacock Room artfully designed with a hand-painted peacock-and-palm-leaf mural by local Italian artist Fabio Sanzogni and grass-green Chippendale-style dining chairs, or relax with a glass of wine in the parlor-like living room with an original fireplace.

R Inn Napa

Set inside a renewed historic building in Downtown Napa, family-owned R Inn Napa features 10 guest rooms and five two-story loft suites centered around an inner courtyard with original artwork and high-tech touches including automatic adjustable beds, large QLED smart TVs, Bluetooth clock speakers and rainfall showerheads. For additional privacy, the property also boasts a 1,200-square-foot standalone bungalow with amenities like a full kitchen and laundry room and a detached indoor/outdoor private dining pavilion. “Our family’s vision was to create a modern boutique hotel featuring high-tech self-sufficient amenities and ample indoor/outdoor common spaces with a residential feel and artistic character,” says the owner. “With a walkable location in the heart of downtown Napa, our property is ideal for entertaining or escaping to a private haven. What we offer is unique to the area and has great value.”

Olive & Hay

Olive & Hay, the onsite restaurant at The Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa, serves up Italian cuisine by chef de cuisine Jose Mejia and sous chef John Carney with an emphasis on locally sourced ingredients. The light-filled space—artfully appointed with black-and-white Mediterranean-inspired tile, white powder-coated metal bistro chairs, emerald-hued glassware and an outdoor patio—offers farm-fresh menu selections including black truffle pizza drizzled with fontina cheese, chicory salad and truffle vinaigrette and spring panzanella salad tossed with sugar snaps, cucumber, asparagus, serrano pepper, Henpen greens, Skyhill goat feta and black pepper buttermilk dressing.