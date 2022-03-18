24 Hours With Dylan Lauren

View the gallery

Dylan Lauren, known to many as the Candy Queen, is the founder and CEO of Dylan’s Candy Bar. In 2001, she realized her childhood dream of opening the world’s largest candy store that merges fashion, art and pop culture with candy. Since then, the entrepreneur has opened 18 candy emporiums with more planned across the world and written the book, Dylan’s Candy Bar: Unwrap Your Sweet Life. “I’m involved in every aspect of Dylan’s Candy Bar from product development to graphic design, wholesale fixturing and retail assortment curating to name a few,” says Lauren. The daughter of fashion icon Ralph Lauren has traveled the world in search of the most exciting candy confections and created a foundation, Dylan’s Candy BarN, to help raise awareness and funding for homeless animals. Lauren and her financier husband, Paul Arrouet, live in New York City with their twins, Cooper Blue and Kingsley Rainbow, and their rescue dog, Jersey.

