Exciting New Restaurants in Las Vegas

Tucked inside AREA15, Las Vegas’s experiential entertainment complex, Oddwood is an enchanting open-plan cocktail bar. Specialty libations include the Aki Rose with Japanese whiskey and rose and the Yerba Santa with tequila, passion fruit, pineapple and lime.

In partnership with ARIA Resort & Casino, Finger Licking Foodie Tours is offering culinary lovers a glamorous evening in Las Vegas through a private dining adventure. During the self-guided gourmet tour, guests are provided with immediate seating and multiple courses at three of ARIA’s restaurants, including either Carbone, Jean-Georges Steakhouse, Catch or Bardot Brasserie. VIPs have access to a virtual guide and pre-selected craft cocktails, and night owls can extend their tour by upgrading the experience to include a limo ride to Maverick Helicopters for a Champagne toast, followed by a 15-minute flight aboard an ECO-Star helicopter for a bird’s-eye view of the Strip.

Award-winning Taiwanese dumpling and noodle restaurant Din Tai Fung opens its first Las Vegas location at ARIA Resort & Casino. Best known for perfecting xiao long bao, steamed soup dumplings, the internationally beloved concept is a mouth-watering addition to Sin City. Designed by Bentel & Bentel, its light-filled dining space features Parker Ito paintings and a lively show kitchen that spotlights the culinary team as they carefully craft 10,000 dumplings each day. “It is an exciting moment to see my grandfather’s humble dream now in lights on the iconic Las Vegas Strip,” says Din Tai Fung vice president Aaron Yang.