DTLA Proper is Bringing Art Deco Glamour to Los Angeles

The newly opened DTLA Proper is situated in a reimagined 1920s California Renaissance Revival landmark building in the Fashion District of Los Angeles. Interior designer Kelly Wearstler brought the concept to life drawing inspiration from Proper’s signature design aesthetic along with Mexican modernism and art deco glamour. The 148-room hotel pays homage to the past while embracing the present with vintage design elements, local artwork and luxury amenities in each subtly unique guest room.

James Beard Award–winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne are behind the hotel’s stellar culinary options, including Cara Cara, the scenic city-view rooftop pool and restaurant, Caldo Verde, the signature ground floor restaurant, and Dalia, the intimate speakeasy-style cocktail lounge. Whether you’re looking for al fresco dining by the pool or a diverse adventure for your palate, the dining at DTLA Proper has you covered.