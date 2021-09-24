Knotted Up with Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. welcomes its newest collection to the iconic family: Tiffany Knot. The brand’s hometown of New York is embodied in the architectural symbol of the chain link, refined into a modern shape that harnesses the energy of the city into jewelry. A juxtaposition of smooth, elongated curves with striking harsh angles make up a range of bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings in 18-karat yellow and rose gold, along with diamond pavé.

Bracelet in 18k yellow gold, $6,900, bracelet in 18k yellow gold with diamonds, $20,000, bracelet in 18k rose gold with diamonds, $20,000, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com.