Dallas Art News

One of the most remarkable new exhibitions on display in Dallas can be found at Dallas Contemporary. Birds is the first North American exhibition of Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, featuring over 40 photographs. The work shines a spotlight on Roversi’s four decade-long collaboration with fashion brand Comme des Garçons and its founder, Rei Kawakubo. Birds offers a look at how special Roversi’s eye for shape and movement truly is. Many of his works capture models in abstract poses that emulate birds landing or taking flight. The exhibition, co-curated by Dallas Contemporary executive director Peter Doroshenko and curator Dennis Freedman, showcases famous photographs as well as never-before-seen works.

Inspired by the mixtapes of the 1980s and 1990s, Nasher Mixtape at the Nasher Sculpture Center is a celebration of the museum’s collection. The spring/summer series of exhibitions focuses on the permanent collections but also showcases micro-exhibitions. Each gallery or grouping has a specific point of view, inspiration and story. Nasher Mixtape offers a range of groupings of art, including one called “Into the Garden” that welcomes visitors into the sculpture garden for a nature-inspired installation. Visitors will find a diverse showing of art by the likes of Judy Chicago, Melvin Edwards and David Smith.