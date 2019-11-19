American Express is Offering NYC Holiday Shoppers a Tasty Pop-Up

Thanksgiving weekend marks the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year. Between the dazzling store window displays, colorfully lit greenery, and festive tunes (cue Mariah Carey), New York City will be in full holiday mode. Those planning to shop in Manhattan post-Black Friday will probably be seeking a pit stop to unwind, snack, and sip on wintery libations away from the bustling crowds. This is when your American Express card member status comes in clutch.

This year on Small Business Saturday (November 30), Amex is debuting their American Express Platinum House, an exclusive pop-up dining experience for Platinum Card holders and Centurion Members featuring three top local restaurants from its Global Dining Collection: Cote, Wayan, and Legacy Records. In support of shopping local, the restaurants’ acclaimed chefs hailing from different neighborhoods will prepare a selection of signature bites for hungry shoppers in the Midtown area.

Flatiron’s Michelin-starred Cote, a modern Korean steakhouse known for its tableside cooking, will be serving up their sweet and salty Galbi Steak Sandwich (short rib marinated in soy sauce, apple juice, orange juice, and a little sugar) as well as the brand new Steak & Egg dish (hand-chopped filet with buttered milk toast and a topping of Golden Osetra caviar).

Heading into the holidays, Executive Chef David Shim and Cote Owner Simon Kim can’t live without soy sauce—and judging by the description of their steak sandwich we wouldn’t want them to. “It has that kind of rich, deep flavor that tastes great as the season changes and the weather gets colder. We try to incorporate it a lot,” the duo explains.

Cédric Vongerichten’s Wayan, a French-Indonesian hotspot in SoHo that earned a two-star review from The New York Times, is excited to share its Pandan Custard dessert (infused with passion fruit) and baked Clams Jimbaran. Both dishes are influenced by the beachside eateries and fish markets in Jimbaran, Bali, one of Cédric’s favorite places in the world.

Vongerichten, who’s all about “the great energy and atmosphere around New York City” during the holidays, frequents the Union Square Greenmarket every week for his menu. “It’s where I find the best produce in the city,” he says.

Buzzy Legacy Records, out of Hudson Yards, will bring cuisine inspired by Northern Italy’s coastal region to the pop-up space. Ryan Hardy, the restaurant’s co-owner and chef, is treating diners to Tuna Toro with yuzu koshu and caviar, Burrata with hazelnut agrodolce and radicchio trevisano, as well as a Black Truffle Hot Dog with celery and creme fraiche.

“I think the hot dog is an incredible reenactment of something everyone loves to hate, but actually loves,” says Hardy. “This hot dog is a fresh take on the everything bagel flavor which is so prevalent in NYC bodega culture, plus the addition of truffles, special relish and, of course, cream cheese and crispy spice,” he adds.

Aside from all the delicious eats, guests can enjoy other perks such as cocktails by Undercote, wines curated by Parcelle, coffee, and more.

American Express Platinum House is open from 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, November 30 to Sunday, December 1 at 5 East 17th Street in New York City.