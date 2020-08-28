Must-Have Beauty in Dallas

Chill out with Cryo, a new steel attachment for BeautyBio’s best-selling GloPro microneedling facial roller device. “Skin icing has been an age-old remedy for inflammation and depuffing,” explains the Dallas-based brand’s co-founder and CEO, Jamie O’Banion. “We have harnessed the pore tightening and contouring benefits of skin icing in a way that everyone can easily execute.” The Cryo comes with two heads: one for around the eyes and another for the face and body, where the freeze can ease sore muscles.

Natura Bissé’s new Diamond Cocoon Sheer cream and matching eye treatment guard facial skin against pollution and blue light while moisturizing and smoothing the complexion via light-adaptive pigments. The multifunctional products also work as makeup primers. Based in Barcelona, the luxury firm’s American headquarters is in Irving, a Dallas ’burb.

Clean beauty retailer Follain has created its own in-house skincare line, developed by founder Tara Foley, that will launch at the brand’s Knox Street store this summer. Featuring a toning mist, hydrating cleanser, two masks, an eye cream and a moisturizer, the all-natural, fragrance-free line boasts ingredients such as rosehip oil, green tea and willow bark extract.