Beauty News: Merit, Kitsch and Hermès Beaute

Kitsch

Cassandra Thurswell, founder of Los Angeles-based hair accessory brand Kitsch, has introduced a slew of new must-haves for perfecting beauty and wellness routines at home. From cool-girl hair accessories such as eco-friendly towel scrunchies and patterned hair towels to luxurious sleep items like matching satin pillowcase and eye mask sets, Thurswell stylishly elevates daily self-care experiences. “Growing up in a small town in Wisconsin, I noticed an unaddressed white space in beauty accessories,” says Thurswell. “At a mass level, these products were bulk packed, weren’t exciting to buy and the quality was always compromised. I set out to make beauty accessories that performed like prestige and provided the boutique purchase feeling, while still maintaining a reasonable price point.”

Hermès Beaute

Hermès Beaute’s Rouge Hermès lipstick collection has garnered a cult-like following since its launch last year. This season’s limited-edition collection of vibrant, sunny shades are a chromatic capture of Southern California. The tri-colored cases, designed by the creative director of Hermès jewelry and shoes, Pierre Hardy, boast three refillable shades (Corail Aqua, Rose Oasis and Beige Ébloui). These radiant, luminous lipsticks, inspired by the laid-back, sunny lifestyle of Los Angeles, are available at the brand’s Rodeo Drive and Costa Mesa boutiques.

Merit

Merit is a new clean makeup brand created by Katherine Power, the CEO of Versed skincare and Who What Wear and the co-founder of wine brand Avaline, who wanted to reimagine luxury beauty by making it clean, well-edited and accessible. When Power had her son, she wanted to start using products with cleaner formulas and, as the clean beauty landscape started to grow, she tried a lot of new great products, but always felt like they were being marketed toward a younger customer who was looking for newness (and excess) at every turn. These safe, high-performing makeup products can create a less-is-more polished look in minutes. Merit has eliminated more than 1,300 potentially harmful ingredients like artificial fragrances, parabens, sulfates and phthalates in its hero products like Shade Slick tinted lip oil, Flush Balm cheek color and Day Glow highlighter.

Main image credit: Merit Beauty