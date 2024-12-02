Room Request! Pendry Park City

It’s often said that the best thing about Park City is that you can be at your East Coast desk in the morning and still make it slopeside by après. And that is true: Just 35 minutes from SLC Airport, Utah’s chicest city, a former silver mining town, is also one of the easiest-to-fly-to ski destinations. But that’s just the tip of the snowpack, as it were. Park City Mountain is the biggest ski and snowboard resort in the U.S., with 341 trails across more than 7,300 acres of terrain; 41 lifts; a seasonal average of 355 inches of snow (2023 saw a whopping 612); and endless options for post-ski entertainment. It is a place for serious shredders, those just in it for the midmorning Bloody Mary, and even those who’d just as soon spectate from the comfort of a heated rooftop pool.

Your best choice home-away-from for all three ski-vacation types—or a combination thereof—is the Pendry Park City, a modern ski-in/ski-out boutique hotel in the center of Canyons Village featuring California-inspired design, an excellent Japanese steakhouse, and, yes, Park City’s only rooftop pool. In fact, if Park City weren’t so charming, there would be no reason to leave. And yet. Standouts among a town center bursting with high end shops and well-curated cafes include Handle and Pine Cone Ridge, both driven by a commitment to local farms and meticulously paired wine lists, and sister boutiques Cake and C2 by Cake. Use the hotel’s ultra-efficient (and free) shuttle service to get there.

This year, Epic Pass is making travel to Park City—and several of Vail Resorts’ other mountains—even easier, with the new gear membership plan My Epic Gear, which gives members access to more than 60 new season models of ski and snowboard gear, plus resort delivery and slopeside pickup and drop off. (Haven’t bought your Epic Pass, yet? There’s still time!)

DuJour spoke with Pendry Park City’s director of sales and marketing, Chris Lawing, to learn more about the hotel—and get stoked for the season ahead.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our Four-Bedroom Residence is the most sought-after room at Pendry Park City.

What makes it so special?

It’s perfect for multi-generational family stays. It allows for 8 to 12 guests to share a spectacular “home-away-from-home.” And it features some of the best views in the resort and includes a fun bunk bedroom for the younger guests—with a ski design on the wallpaper!

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

From $2,350 per night in the winter and $1,700 in summer.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The hotel is a modern twist on a mountain lodge. The building oozes with contemporary luxury and, most importantly, has no artwork of flora or fauna anywhere on property. Also, Pendry Park City has the only rooftop pool and restaurant in Park City. At The Pool House, the mountain views and drinks are top-notch.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Four-Bedroom Residence has it all. There is ample space for larger families to spend time together, including a large balcony outside of the living room with wonderful views. And while having a welcoming open layout, each room still offers plenty of privacy.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

KITA, our signature Japanese steakhouse and sushi restaurant, provides s’mores kits to the guests who dine with them—whether you are staying at Pendry Park City or not.

What are your favorite things about the property?

The property’s access to Park City Mountain is unbeatable and considered among the best slopeside accommodations in the United States. You can walk out of the building and jump on the Sunrise Lift to start your day, and then ski right into the hotel at the end of the day. For the 2025-26 ski season, the Sunrise Lift will be replaced with a brand new 10-person Sunrise Gondola with service to the main part of the mountain.

And your favorite things about Park City?

The saying, “Come for the Winter and Stay for the Summer” seems overused, but it is so true. Skiing, snowboarding, and other winter activities are fantastic and the most well-known, but the summer season here features outdoor concerts ranging from the Utah Symphony to modern rock, multiple festivals and events on Historic Main Street, and to top it off, in the middle of summer we’ve got daylight until 9:30 pm!