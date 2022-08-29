Aman New York Makes Its Debut

Nestled at the crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street within the Crown Building resides the new Aman New York. The first urban Aman hotel and residences in the world boasts amenities like a three-level spa and a 65-foot indoor swimming pool inside its Jean-Michel Gathy–designed walls. The property, home to an 83-suite hotel and 22 branded residences, pays homage to the Crown Building’s historic architecture, completed in 1921 by architects Warren & Wetmore.

The east-meets-west approach to the interiors showcases opulent oversized bathrooms, pivoting doors that can be angled and moved for guests to personalize their suites and windows with views of the city. The three-story, 25,000-square-foot serene Aman Spa features a 20-meter indoor swimming pool, hammam and treatment rooms to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city below.

Guests and residents will have access to the signature Japanese restaurant Nama, the elegant wine library, which will offer private tastings, Arva, an airy Italian restaurant featuring a garden terrace and views of Central Park, and The Bar, a sleek cocktail lounge. There’s also the brand’s first Aman Club, a membership offering.