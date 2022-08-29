DuJour Navigation

The entrance to Aman New York

Aman New York Makes Its Debut

After years of anticipation, the brand opens its first urban hotel and residences in midtown Manhattan

Written by Natasha Wolff

Nestled at the crossroads of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street within the Crown Building resides the new Aman New York. The first urban Aman hotel and residences in the world boasts amenities like a three-level spa and a 65-foot indoor swimming pool inside its Jean-Michel Gathy–designed walls. The property, home to an 83-suite hotel and 22 branded residences, pays homage to the Crown Building’s historic architecture, completed in 1921 by architects Warren & Wetmore.

A Corner suite living room at Aman New York

The east-meets-west approach to the interiors showcases opulent oversized bathrooms, pivoting doors that can be angled and moved for guests to personalize their suites and windows with views of the city. The three-story, 25,000-square-foot serene Aman Spa features a 20-meter indoor swimming pool, hammam and treatment rooms to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of the city below.

The 20-meter indoor swimming pool at Aman New York

Guests and residents will have access to the signature Japanese restaurant Nama, the elegant wine library, which will offer private tastings, Arva, an airy Italian restaurant featuring a garden terrace and views of Central Park, and The Bar, a sleek cocktail lounge. There’s also the brand’s first Aman Club, a membership offering.

The lounge at Aman New York

