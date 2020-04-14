Get a Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer That Supports NYC

It is no secret that using hand sanitizer can help stop the spread of coronavirus and keep you and others around you healthy. It is also no secret that the alcohol in hand sanitizer can dry out your hands and leave them cracked and rough–perhaps a small price to pay for germ-free skin, right? Perhaps. But, with the new launch from by Humankind, you do not need to sacrifice one for the other. The beauty and skincare brand by Humankind created a moisturizing hand sanitizer formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, while maintaining the required 65 percent ethyl alcohol to eliminate germs.

This new disinfectant is gentle on skin, will keep your hands clean, and is available in a bulk size 250ml aluminum bottle, allowing users to give their single-use items a second life. Simply keep your by Humankind container of hand sanitizer under your sink or in your closet and refill all of your plastic containers you already own. The brand chose aluminum for their packaging as it is the most environmentally-friendly material and can be recycled. Each bulk size bottle can refill four pocket-sized hand sanitizer bottles.

New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic and to do their part to help the city, by Humankind is donating one dollar from every purchase of hand sanitizer to The Robin Hood Relief Fund. This organization helps New Yorkers specifically by helping nonprofit organizations on the frontlines that provide emergency support through food, housing, and job security. The Robin Hood Relief Fund has provided $8.4 million in grants to 106 different organizations to date to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new moisturizing hand sanitizer from by Humankind is available in a grapefruit scent or unscented for $20 each.