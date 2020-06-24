Meet The Marie Kondo of Skincare

While some skincare brands tend to have a more-is-more approach with harsh ingredients that claim to speed up results, new Japanese American skincare brand Seiseo JBeauty is taking a different approach, focusing on simple, quality ingredients that stand the test of time and aim to nurture skin back to health with products that are gentle but effective. Focused on skin wellness, the four-product collection contains the essentials to getting skin back into its best shape: a foaming cleanser, a ceramide concentrate, a weightless moisturizer and a velvety face cream for deep hydration.