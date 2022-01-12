How Estée Lauder Kept It All In The Family

A creative businesswoman and influential visionary, Estée Lauder’s story goes far beyond an empire of beauty brands. From growing up in Queens as the daughter of Hungarian immigrants to hosting dinner parties for the likes of Frank Sinatra and Princess Grace of Monaco, Lauder started at the bottom and fought hard for her success. The cosmetics mogul passed away in 2004, but her granddaughters, Aerin and Jane Lauder, have followed in her footsteps. The sisters have partnered to author a new book, Estée Lauder: A Beautiful Life (Assouline), which celebrates the mogul’s colorful life and flare for success through personal letters, photographs, company archives and more. The new tome is an inspiring ode to Estée Lauder’s commitment to valuing family and enhancing one’s natural beauty. “My grandmother, Estée, was an incredible role model,” says Aerin Lauder. “When she launched her business in the 1940s, she was way ahead of her time and taught me so many of the important lessons I know today. She passed on the importance and value of family, passion, commitment and beauty in everything you do.”