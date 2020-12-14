Gucci Westman Shares Her Tips For Glowing Skin

Not only has Gucci Westman made up the faces of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, DuJour cover star Julianne Moore, and Anne Hathaway, the makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier has seriously flawless skin herself. Whether dolled up for a special occasion or rocking a barely-there natural look, Westman has some sort of magic when it comes to makeup and skincare. With the holidays swiftly approaching, we caught up with Westman to steal some of her secrets for the season. Find out everything from her favorite primers to how to look super chic for your Zoom holiday party below.

How to Select a Primer For The Winter:

I’ve never loved primers since so many contain silicones, so I prefer to use a serum and moisturizer combination that I know will leave my skin hydrated and glowing but won’t cause my makeup to pill. I like to use Aurelia’s Revitalize and Glow Serum after cleansing since it’s super lightweight and leaves my skin calm and balanced. After the serum has soaked in, I’ll pat in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Brightening Face Cream. It contains light reflecting pigments for an instant glow. No matter your climate, I think it’s good to avoid anything too rich or heavy under makeup.

New Holiday Makeup Trend:

With more people focusing on the eyes, I think a lot of women might go for a chic update to the smoky eye with unexpected colors and even a touch of highlight on top to make them look wet and glossy. I love the Vin Rouge shade in our Eye Pods Collection for creating a velvety burgundy eye look.

How to Perfect Your Makeup For a Virtual Celebration:

If your holidays are virtual this year, I think it’s so pretty to do really luminous skin with a bright lip since it translates so well over Zoom or FaceTime. Glide Lit Up Highlight Stick on to tops of cheeks, Cupid’s bow, and tear ducts. Give yourself a little warmth with Beauty Butter Bronzer and add extra radiance by sweeping Super Loaded Tinted Highlight up the cheeks and across the eyelids. Coat your lashes in a super black mascara like Eye Love You. For the ultimate brightening boost, finish with a bright lip using Lip Suede in Les Rouges. A pop of fuchsia or tomato red is so flattering against every skin color. You can even combine the two for a gorgeous orchid shade.

Pre-Holiday Party Skincare Tips:

Stick to the skincare products you know work for you­. Essentially, you want to make sure your skin is clean, free of any dead skin cells and properly moisturized. An exfoliant like Eminence’s Strawberry-Rhubarb Dermafoliant is nice for prepping skin before makeup since it’s super gentle but effective. I like to pat Costa Brazil’s Kaya Anti-Aging Face Oil into my skin before sealing everything in with a hydrating moisturizer like Goopgenes Face Cream. For extra luminosity, I’ll even add a few drops of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Glow Drops in with the face cream.

Post-Holiday Party Skincare Tips:

For the day after a party, hydration and facial massaging is key to bouncing back. I like to add a Nuun tablet into my water for extra electrolytes. Place an eye mask under and above the eyes to tackle any puffiness. I like 111skin’s cooling, Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Mask since it’s super soothing and anti-inflammatory. While the eye mask is on, do a bit of massaging to get your circulation going. Use a facial roller like Joanna Czech’s or a rose quartz stone that you’ve kept in the freezer. Work from the middle of your face and push outward. I’m also a huge advocate for LED light. I’m obsessed with Koyo Rantania Miracle–it’s a handheld light device with microcurrent that instantly firms your skin. Pat any leftover essence from the eye patches into your eye area and top it with an eye serum. Tata Harper’s Elixir Vitae is packed with actives to hydrate, de-puff and minimize any dark circles.