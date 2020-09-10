Shop Makeup For Above The Mask
Face masks have made our eyes the new stars of our beauty looks. Skip the lip and amplify your eyes with these products
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Whether you suffer from dry eyes or had a long virtual happy hour the night before, eye drops are crucial for having bright eyes. These drops from Lumify make the whites of your eyes whiter quicker and for longer (up to eight hours). These are a must-add to your makeup bag.
Redness Reliever Eye Drops, $18, LUMIFY, amazon.com.