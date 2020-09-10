Shop Makeup For Above The Mask Face masks have made our eyes the new stars of our beauty looks. Skip the lip and amplify your eyes with these products

Written by Kasey Caminiti

If you have not mastered filling in your eyebrows yet and have not been able to get your brows microbladed in far too long, this new brow tool from Benefit Cosmetics will come in handy. It is super easy to use and very precise. Use the wide side of the applicator to add larger brush strokes or turn to angle it for smaller more exact strokes where you need it the most. We suggest finishing with the Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel.



Brow Microfilling Pen, $25, BENEFIT COSMETICS, benefitcosmetics.com.