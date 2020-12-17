Sasha Bikoff and Hilton Carter Kick Off Virtual Salon St-Germain Series

Create a whimsical at-home holiday celebration this year with clever cocktails, elegant décor, and a few extra-special tips from interior designer Sasha Bikoff and plant stylist Hilton Carter. The design duo teamed up for the first virtual offering in the new series from St-Germain elderflower liqueur dubbed Salon St-Germain. The Salon St-Germain series offers special insight from seemingly unexpected creatives like designers, artists, and stylists. The first virtual experience from St-Germain focuses on at-home entertaining and décor during this holiday season with two digital “salons” featuring Bikoff, Carter, and St-Germain Brand Ambassador Earlecia Richelle. “Taking Maison St-Germain from a physical event to a digital experience with our Salons was certainly a new territory for all of us, but working with two incredible creative minds and artists like Sasha and Hilton truly helped make the pressure fade away,” Richelle says of the new series.

While holiday festivities will most likely be especially intimate this year, if not virtual, there are plenty of ways to create a chic oasis for yourself and your loved ones. “I particularly love that we’re celebrating the art of at-home entertaining and working with elements that we live and breathe in our everyday lives. Seemingly simple elements like a dried fan palms creatively placed in a beautiful large vase or an elegant floating wreath can elevate any moment at home,” Carter says.

Bikoff, who typically gravitates towards vibrant colors and bold patterns, suggests that holiday décor does not have to be your typical color scheme with classic motifs. “A few years back, I outfitted my dining room in a medley of pink, layering hue, texture and pattern for a festive look that was anything but ordinary,” she describes. For the first Salon St-Germain, Bikoff collaborated with Carter to curate a special shopping list of holiday décor inspired by the Parisian neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés with nods to Art Deco, Cubism, and Surrealism art movements. Two of our favorite items include a set of CB2 Cosette Crystal Taper Candle Holders and the eye-catching Pillar Candle by Lex Pott. Bikoff tells us that candles are a simple way to add a cozy vibe to your home during the holidays. “This year, I’ve made it a point to purchase beautiful candles and incense to scatter around my house,” she says. “Having just recently moved into my East Hampton house, I’ve been purchasing a lot of smaller design and art pieces to make it feel more like home, as well as some statement pieces special for the season.”

Statement pieces and beautiful design accents can also be integrated into your cocktails and refreshments, according to Richelle. “Investing in the details is super important–choosing quality serving dishes, for example, and thinking about your place settings and flatware. These smaller items add flair and personality that really elevate a gathering,” she explains. “For the martini fountain that we did for the Salons, we discussed thinking about more than just glassware–getting quality garnishes that are locally sourced and picking out a nice dish for the garnishes to go in. All of these elements truly bring a cocktail moment to life.” With an emphasis on a Parisian aesthetic, St-Germain is a clear winner when it comes to holiday cocktails and styling. “The tall, art-deco inspired St-Germain bottle is the perfect addition to a well curated bar cart, adding a unique shape and golden hue to the selection,” Richelle adds.

On December 17, Bikoff and Carter will host a virtual soirée focusing on holiday entertaining and decor inspired by Surrealism art from the 20th century. “There was a certain glamour and joy to Paris in the 20s, similar to the celebratory nature of the holiday season, and it’s been great to collaborate with my co-creatives throughout the process to really bring this to life,” Bikoff says of the series. If you can’t tune in for the virtual event, you can find the duo’s shopping suggestions and favorite cocktail recipes online. We’ve highlighted Carter’s favorite St-Germain cocktail below.

St-Germain Spritz:

1 ½ oz St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 oz Sparkling Wine

2 oz Sparkling Water

Lemon Twist