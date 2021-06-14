Le Pavillon

Chef Daniel Boulud’s restaurant Le Pavillon has opened at the new One Vanderbilt office tower development adjacent to Grand Central Terminal. The 11,000-square-foot, 100-seat restaurant features a 30-seat bar designed by Isay Weinfeld and a flowering garden with trees in the dining room bringing the outside in. The SL Green Realty skyscraper in Midtown will feature two food and beverage offerings from Boulud; the ground floor will be home to an outpost of his Épicerie Boulud. It’s named after New York City institution Le Pavillon, which defined mid-century French dining in the United States when it opened in 1941. With lush greenery and foliage woven into the dining room, it will bring a peaceful oasis to bustling Midtown. The vegetable-forward and seafood-centric cuisine is approachable, fresh and forward-thinking, boasting seasonal bounty and flavor. “With its garden view and original design features, it is our goal to create a retreat-like atmosphere where guests can come, enjoy light, fresh and flavorful cuisine and be reenergized,” says Boulud. “With restaurants closed or significantly reduced for so long, many people are craving the experience of dining out safely, with creative cuisine, friendly service and all the thrills that just can’t be recreated at home. We all need that right now.”

Sona

Sona, an Indian restaurant owned by entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal, has just opened in Flatiron. Overseen by chef Hari Nayak and with partners like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and David Rabin, a partner in the Lambs Club and American Bar, Goyal has long dreamt of opening an Indian restaurant in the city. “This is really a family story for me,” says Goyal. “My father opened the first Indian restaurant in the state of Texas in 1975, so I essentially grew up in an Indian restaurant. In many ways, for me, Sona is a way for me to stay connected to the country that my parents left to start a new life in America.” The 20th Street location has been abuzz with guests since it opened (Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and more), with standout dishes including butter chicken and a tribute dish to the late chef Floyd Cardoz, aptly named Floyd’s Goan Fish Curry. The Indo-Deco space was transformed by designer Melissa Bowers and features such design details as a gold bar tower dividing the space and a luxe purple marble bar. Goyal loves the use of arches in the space. “Archways embody the spirit of India,” he says. “They visually transport you in a very simple way.”

Sant Ambroeus Brookfield Place

Sant Ambroeus Brookfield Place is the hospitality group’s newest New York City outpost, welcoming visitors with a pair of custom-designed 18-foot-tall Murano glass chandeliers that perfectly accentuate the 40-foot-high ceilings. The restaurant beautifully marries elegant Italian ambiance with the spirit of downtown. The formal dining area offers an Italian menu curated by chef Iacopo Falai with classic Milanese pasta dishes such as tonnarelli cacio e pepe and fettuccine alla bolognese. The new space was designed by longtime Sant Ambroeus collaborator Robert McKinley of Studio Robert McKinley. “The goal is always to transport guests to the heart of Milan and complement the dining experience through design,” says McKinley. “I am always so inspired by the juxtaposition of opulence and modernity in the designs of North Italy.” The restaurant features mahogany paneling, floral-inspired wall-to-wall carpeting and papaya-colored moire fabric wall coverings.