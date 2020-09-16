What Keeps Malin Åkerman Looking Her Best

Swedish actress Malin Åkerman broke out in the 2006 Farrelly brothers’ film The Heartbreak Kid opposite Ben Stiller before landing roles in romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Proposal. More recently, she had a starring role on Showtime’s Billions. She’s married to British actor Jack Donnelly and has a 7-year-old son, Sebastian, from her first marriage. Right now, she’s hunkered down in Los Angeles with her family but she is eager to get back to work to shoot a CBS pilot. Until then, she’s partnered with Allergan Aesthetics as the U.S. ambassador for CoolSculpting and CoolTone. In addition to sharing her personal body contouring experience, Åkerman will also be supporting two new Allergan Aesthetics body contouring campaigns and encouraging consumers to take their body contouring goals further with these groundbreaking devices.

DuJour talked to the actress, who stars in the new Netflix family action-comedy film The Sleepover, about her new routine and how she keeps looking her best at 42.

Where have you been riding out the pandemic?

At home in Los Angeles with my husband and my son. We snuck off in June to visit family at a beach town in Sweden. It was really nice to get away. The one silver lining is spending time with my husband and son. As an actress, I’m often traveling so it’s nice to be able to do this now.

What’s your skin and body care routine?

Usually I’m in a hurry but now, I can take time to go through a proper skin courting. If anything, my skin has gotten a bit better recently. My hair as well. Right now, I’m obsessed with Shani Darden’s Cleansing Serum and Texture Reform, Embryolisse lotion because it’s fragrance-free and easy to get, BeautyCounter No. 2 Plumping Facial Oil, Clé de Peau Softening Cleansing Foam, Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil. The skin on my body is like sandpaper, so I use Alaffia’s body creams which are so thick and luxurious.

What in-office treatments have you tried for face and body contouring?

I was annoyed by that little piece on my belly that seemed to just never go away after childbirth. So, I went to Dr. Stevens in Marina Del Rey. He suggested one session of CoolSculpting on my love handles and abdomen region to treat the problem area. In the weeks that followed, I did four sessions of CoolTone. I really saw a big difference and my belly was so much more toned.

What about injectables like Botox?

After my divorce, I tried Botox on my forehead and the woman over-injected me. My forehead didn’t move afterwards (not a good look for an actress!). I’d be willing to try it again though with the right doctor.

Facial or massage?

I love a good facial but I much prefer a massage. I get regular deep tissue massages.

What’s your exercise routine?

Exercise is always a part of my life. I do Pilates on a reformer or mat Pilates. Also, before Covid-19, SoulCycle. We have a dog so we all do a lot of hiking in the canyons. When I need to get in shape for a role, I go to the gym and use body weights.

What’s your diet like?

I grew up with a mother who owned a health food store so I grew up very healthy. I never knew yogurt was white until I went to a friend’s house since I was so used to my mom adding spirulina and chlorophyll to it to make it green! But, now I love my pizza, my red wine (I joined a wine club in quarantine) and dark chocolate. Nutella is another guilty pleasure.