Diptyque Paris Opens A Madison Avenue Flagship

View the gallery

Diptyque Paris has opened a new flagship on Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. “With this transformation, we bring Diptyque’s brand journey to life, and confirm our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences,” says the brand’s CEO Fabienne Mauny. “We’ve enhanced the beauty of this emblematic address with stunning architectural and artistic details, inspired by the iconic landmarks of New York City. As our largest store in the United States, it stands as a testament to our dedication to taking the brand to new heights.” The newly-designed Diptyque Paris boutique boasts archways, stained glass windows, concrete, wood and glass, straight lines, circles and color palette of white, green, orange and brown. The brick façade with restored mosaic decorations gives way to interiors that resemble a light and airy apartment organized around two distinct spaces. Toward the front of the boutique is an open two-story space featuring a sculpture-like chandelier of glass globes is suspended over a table by Kelly Wearstler. The fragrance and candle collection are showcased on tables while a double-height bookcase highlights a selection of accessories and scented objects. A wood-paneled salon with a large dining table and fireplace is dedicated to the home and decoration collections while a bath salon (dedicated to the Art du Soin collection) is centered around a mirror surrounded by veneered furnishings with decorative elements.