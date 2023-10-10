Augustinus Bader And Haider Ackermann Launch A Collaboration

On the occasion of cult skincare and haircare brand Augustinus Bader’s fifth anniversary, the brand tapped fashion designer Haider Ackermann to design limited edition collectable chrome versions of its iconic The Rich Cream and The Cream. The vessels speak to his dedication to line, fluidity and futuristic materials. The duo represents a first-of-its-kind partnership between pioneering brands with a shared commitment to research, innovation and superior quality; seamlessly blending Ackermann’s refined hand and know-how with Augustinus Bader’s high-performance, science-based formulations. The fashion icon’s interpretation of the cult favorites reimagines the classic packaging, coupling a new level of artistry and aesthetics with functionality. “When Augustinus Bader approached me, I was instantly intrigued and tremendously thrilled to collaborate,” says Ackermann. “The search for beauty on the most intimate level—skin. Meeting co-founder, Charles Rosier and learning how the brand embraces an advanced world of research and innovation was impressive—their vision inspired me and I could be only honored to be a part of this adventure.”