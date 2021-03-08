Ahead of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards, actress Amanda Seyfried had a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featuring an impromptu cameo by a maintenance crew. As Seyfried quickly explained that her drier is broken, viewers caught the repair men walking behind her. We can all relate to being interrupted during a work Zoom call–perhaps not always on late night television.

Two days later, Seyfried donned a sheer Miu Miu tuxedo-style top embellished with dazzling sequins with Miu Miu black cigarette pants for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. Seyfried was nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Hollywood starlet Marion Davies in Mank. The film, also starring Gary Oldman and Lily Collins, tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and the screenplay for Citizen Kane.

Drawing inspiration from old Hollywood glamour, celebrity makeup artist Genevieve Herr worked with Lancôme ambassadress Amanda Seyfried to create her gorgeous makeup look for the award show. “My inspiration for Amanda’s makeup was a modern take on Cabaret. A kind of vintage, movie star glamour with a shout out to today’s trends. A smokey eye, but more subtle, and a saturated red lip with a dash of pink,” Herr says. See below for the complete beauty breakdown.

SKIN:

Herr used Lancôme NEW Clarifique Face Essence the night prior and morning-of on Amanda Seyfried for extra hydration, radiance and smooth skin texture on her face and neck. Herr then applied Lancôme Prep & Hydrate Primer all over Seyfried’s face, which is an important step to hydrate and prepare the skin for foundation application.

FACE:

Herr applied Lancôme Teint Miracle Radiant Foundation with a damp sponge and used a lighter shade of the Lancôme New Teint Idôle Ultra Makeup Stick as concealer where needed. Herr shaded and contoured Seyfried’s cheekbones, jawline and nose with a darker shade of Lancôme New Teint Idôle Ultra Makeup Stick and blended with the built-in kabuki brush. To highlight the cheekbones, she applied Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter in Luminous Gold on the high-points of the face where the light would naturally hit for an all over glow. Herr used a touch of Lancôme Blush Subtil in Cedar Rose on her fingers and blended it on the apples of the cheeks for a hint of color.

EYES:

Herr lined Seyfried’s upper lash line with Lancôme Le Stylo Eyeliner in Noir, taking it from the inner corner to the outer edge, softening the line to create a subtle smoky effect. To set the line, she used the black shade from the Lancôme Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in Smokey Chic and blended it across the lash line. On the lids, she added the silver shade from the palette and then highlighted the inner corner with the lighter silver shade from the same palette.

Herr curled Seyfried’s lashes and applied two generous coats of Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara. To define her brows, Herr used Lancôme Brow Define Pencil in Dark Blonde.

LIPS:

To finish the look, Herr lined Seyfried’s lips with Lancôme Le Lip Liner in Rose Lancôme and applied Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in Rose Lancôme for a pop of pink.