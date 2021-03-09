Inside Miami’s Reimagined Mondrian South Beach

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, Greek islands and Tulum, Miami’s Mondrian South Beach has undergone a $20 million property-wide renovation. The 220-room hotel, which opened on the Biscayne Bay waterfront in 2008, will offer guests a laid-back atmosphere coupled with an elegant, Mediterranean design.

“Brought to life by local Miami-based designers, Peter Oleck and Danny Cubes of OS Design Group, the Mondrian South Beach renovation embodies the spirit of an oceanfront oasis by combining imported natural materials sourced throughout the world, bespoke millwork and artisan craftwork,” says the hotel’s general manager AnaMaria Tolci Soare. “Upon entering, guests are welcomed into a transformed lobby space with two-toned marble patterned floors, flanked by fluted natural coral columns that give way to an open reception with a custom wind-flowing chandelier.” The redesigned guest rooms will feature handmade macramé artwork, natural woods and rattan light fixtures.

The chic new bayside Baia Beach Club at the Mondrian South Beach features a poolside Mediterranean restaurant, open-air living room space, seaside cabanas and boat dockage for club members. “Mondrian has always been a go-to hotel for those looking for a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, and we’re looking forward to bringing back that incredible energy,” explains Tolci Soare. “Mondrian South Beach’s breathtaking bay views and sunsets will continue to be a guest favorite with a new look and feel perfect for a weekend getaway, memorable event, or a relaxed meal.”