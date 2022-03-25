24 Hours With Skincare Expert Shani Darden

View the gallery

Shani Darden, the Los Angeles-based skincare guru behind the faces of Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, has made a name for herself as a leading aesthetician but also as a skincare product mogul. In June 2019, Darden opened her first flagship skin clinic studio in Beverly Hills where she treats clients, develops high-performance formulas and shares her expertise with her followers on social media. “My clients were always asking me about launching more products, so I finally decided to take all of that knowledge and put it into developing my own skincare line,” Darden says. The serene oasis boasts four treatment rooms and a large reception and product area. Darden’s best-selling Retinol Reform Serum and Facial Sculpting Wand device along with her entire product line are available for purchase. As a busy mother of two and CEO, whose product line is sold at Sephora, Darden is always on the move, seeing clients, meeting with retailers and testing out new formulations.

