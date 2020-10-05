A Celebrity-Approved Skincare Maven

Shani Darden, the skincare guru behind the faces of Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, recently debuted her first freestanding skin clinic studio in Beverly Hills. (The facialist and skincare entrepreneur previously worked out of her guest house.) “I wanted it to be central to most of my clients, yet still private,” Darden says. She and designer Jake Arnold renovated and reimagined the interiors into a serene oasis with four treatment rooms (one houses her full-body LED light bed) and a large reception area.

Darden’s best-selling Retinol Reform Serum is available for purchase, along with her other eponymous products.

For appointments and information, email booking@shanidarden.com.