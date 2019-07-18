Check Out The Newest Veronica Beard Outpost

Sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard launched Veronica Beard in 2010, and since then, their functional yet fashionable label of polished wardrobe staples has expanded to many different categories and all over the world. This summer, in partnership with Perch Nantucket, the brand has opened its first store on Straight Wharf, which will carry the full product range, plus a special collection with home furnishings brand Kassatex that includes leopard-print beach towels, a terry cloth jacket, beach totes, and pouches with cute catchphrases. “Straight Wharf is a picturesque area with great shopping, and Perch has been a great partner, so this pop-up felt like the perfect next step to bring the brand to the VB customer who spends her summer in Nantucket,” says Miele Beard. We spoke with the Beards to find out why the island was such a fit for the American fashion house—and for them personally.

How often do you visit Nantucket?

VSB: I go for a few weeks every summer. It’s a great escape for the entire family.

What are your favorite local haunts?

VSB: The White Elephant hotel, restaurants Cru and Lola 41, and Siasconset Beach.

VMB: The Wauwinet hotel, restaurants Galley Beach and The Nautilus, and Darya Salon & Spa.

What pieces are you excited about from your summer collection?

VSB: Shorts and sundresses like the Marla dress are perfect for lunch in town, denim for those cooler nights, and blazers like our Gaya Dickey jacket for layering.

What made you partner with Kassatex on a capsule collection?

VSB: We love fashion and interior design, so we’re excited to be partnering with Kassatex on a capsule that was inspired by one of our favorite films, Overboard.

What do you love most about summer?

VSB: Entertaining outdoors is the best part about summer. That and our summer dresses!

VMB: I love traveling because it inspires me in so many ways. I’m always looking at what people are wearing in other cities and countries. And I’m looking forward to spending extra time with my kids!