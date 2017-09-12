Designer Tomas Maier has teamed up with Puma for a special reissue of the sneaker company’s classic Roma 1968 shoe, of which only 200 have been produced. While the shoes are minimal in both design and color, a debossed design of Maier’s signature palm tree adds flair to these collectible kicks. “This shoe collaboration reflects a period of design I enjoy as well as a modern, minimalistic approach that I always try to bring to the products in our brand,” says Maier. The unisex style, which launched on Monday, is classic with a modern twist. So how did the high-end designer and casual sneaker empire become a perfect fit? “Puma is very dynamic about doing collaborations and as we share a parent company, the meeting was fairly organic,” he explains. “They also appreciate the casualness of our company and what we stand for.”

Tomas Maier x Puma Sneaker, $150, is available now at Tomas Maier stores nationwide and TomasMaier.com (where you can purchase and ship globally).